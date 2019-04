A University of Michigan study reveals a daily dose of nature could help lower your stress.

Scientists asked a group of people to walk or just sit outside, what they refer to as a "nature experience." They found just 20 minutes was enough to significantly reduce levels of stress hormones in the body.

But spending 30 minutes was even better.

The study was published by Dr. MaryCarol Rossiter Hunter here.

