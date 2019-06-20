Study: More pregnant women are using marijuana

New data shows more moms-to-be are using marijuana during their pregnancies.

That's from a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It found that in 2017, 7 percent of future moms in the United Stated admitted to using marijuana while expecting. The usage is the highest in the first trimester when a fetus is most vulnerable.

A vast majority of those women used marijuana without a doctor's recommendation.

There's no clear-cut answer as to how pot affects a fetus. However, the CDC says marijuana use could lead to developmental problems and low birth weight.

