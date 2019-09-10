Study: Napping could help heart health

For many of us nap time was cut out after our childhood, but a quick nap may be good for adults, too.

A new study watched the sleeping patterns of more than 3,000 adults. Researchers found those who napped once or twice a week cut their risk of a heart attack or stroke by nearly half.

That was regardless of other risk factors like high blood pressure or cholesterol, or how much they slept at night.

However, there were no cardiovascular benefits linked to more frequent or longer naps, so a short nap will do the trick.

More: healthysleep.med.harvard.edu

