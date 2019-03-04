STUDY: Social media influencers may inspire children to eat junk food

Popular personalities on social media may be inspiring kids to eat unhealthy foods.

In a study published in the journal Pediatrics, researchers at the University of Liverpool in the U.K. asked a group of children to look at mock profiles of popular YouTube video bloggers.

Kids who saw pictures of them promoting unhealthy snacks ate more junk food than children who saw non-food items.

However, looking at influencers with healthy snacks did not affect their eating habits.

Researchers behind the study say food marketing restrictions should be applied to new forms of digital marketing -- especially on social media where young people spend a lot of time.

Experts estimate that at least half of children between 8 and 11 years old use Instagram and even more have access to YouTube.



