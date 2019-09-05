Study: Vegetarians, vegans linked to higher risk of stroke

A new study suggests that vegetarians might have a higher risk of stroke compared to meat-eaters.

The research found vegetarians and vegans had a 20 percent higher risk of stroke than meat-eaters. The exact reasons for the higher risk are not clear.

It is possible that very low cholesterol levels and lower levels of nutrients could be the cause.

The research, published in the British Medical Journal, looked at 48,000 people for up to 18 years.

