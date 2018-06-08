Suicide prevention resource guide: Warning signs, risk factors, lifelines

Suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016, according to research published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds.

Using data from the National Vital Statistics System for 50 states and the District of Columbia, CDC researchers analyzed suicide rates for people 10 and older from 1999 through 2016.

Suicide affects all groups, including people of different ages, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and occupations, as well as those with other characteristics. But suicidal thoughts and behaviors can vary across populations, and risk and protective factors for suicide may also differ.

The following information is from the Suicide Prevention Resource Center:

Warning Signs:

Immediate Risk

Some behaviors may indicate that a person is at immediate risk for suicide.

The following three should prompt you to immediately call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or a mental health professional.

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

Looking for a way to kill oneself, such as searching online or obtaining a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Serious Risk

Other behaviors may also indicate a serious risk—especially if the behavior is new; has increased; and/or seems related to a painful event, loss, or change.

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or feeling isolated

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Displaying extreme mood swings

Risk Factors:

Risk factors are characteristics of a person or his or her environment that increase the likelihood that he or she will die by suicide (i.e., suicide risk).

Major risk factors for suicide include:

Prior suicide attempt(s)

Misuse and abuse of alcohol or other drugs

Mental disorders, particularly depression and other mood disorders

Access to lethal means

Knowing someone who died by suicide, particularly a family member

Social isolation

Chronic disease and disability

Lack of access to behavioral health care

Risk Factors Can Vary Across Groups

Risk factors can vary by age group, culture, sex, and other characteristics. For example:

Stress resulting from prejudice and discrimination (family rejection, bullying, violence) is a known risk factor for suicide attempts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth.

The historical trauma suffered by American Indians and Alaska Natives (resettlement, destruction of cultures and economies) contributes to the high suicide rate in this population.

For men in the middle years, stressors that challenge traditional male roles, such as unemployment and divorce, have been identified as important risk factors.

Protective Factors

Protective factors are personal or environmental characteristics that help protect people from suicide.

Major protective factors for suicide include:

Effective behavioral health care

Connectedness to individuals, family, community, and social institutions

Life skills (including problem solving skills and coping skills, ability to adapt to change)

Self-esteem and a sense of purpose or meaning in life

Cultural, religious, or personal beliefs that discourage suicide

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 160 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

