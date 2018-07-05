This is Michigan's most searched health problem in 2018

What health problems do Michiganders Google the most?

A new report from Medicare Health Plans reveals the most searched health problems in every state this year.

According to their data, the most googled medical condition in the US was ADHD, with nine states searching for the condition more than any other health concern.

Michigan's most Googled health problem? Endometriosis.

Endometriosis (en-doe-me-tree-O-sis) is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus. Endometriosis most commonly involves your ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining your pelvis. Rarely, endometrial tissue may spread beyond pelvic organs. (Mayo Clinic)

How was this calculated?

They started by identifying the most frequently searched medical conditions on Google Trends over the past year. Then, they listed each of these conditions, along with any corresponding conditions, and ran them back through Google Trends to find out which states (including Washington, DC) had the highest search volume for each condition.

Check out the full 50 state report here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.