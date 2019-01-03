Which fast food restaurant do you turn to most, which do you consider healthiest?

In the new year, many people are going to be focusing on dieting, but it’s tough when you're trying to save money and you’re on the go.

Local 4 is doing a special story on this topic that will air Sunday night after the Golden Globes.

Before then, we'd like to know a few things about our audience's fast-food habits. Take this quick survey, then let us know in the comments section what your go-to fast-food orders are and if you have any fast-food "secrets."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.