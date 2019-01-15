Sending love letter via mail? This town will put one-of-a-kind stamp on it

Remember when you were a kid and you got something in the mail addressed just to you? What an exciting feeling! Now that we're adults, there's still something intimate about receiving a physical card or letter.

If you’re considering sending someone something this Valentine’s Day and want to put a special touch on it, you can get a one-of-a-kind stamp from Loveland, Colorado, the “Sweetheart City.”

The town has been offering its Valentine re-mailing program for 73 years, becoming a tradition that’s so well known, cards and letters are sent in from 50 states and 110 countries, the Denver Channel reports.

Each year, a team of volunteers unpacks and hand stamps each envelope before mailing it to the intended recipient.

This year, the seal includes the verses, “The heart of Loveland is joyfully sent to you. Let love be remembered in all that you do.”

Here’s how you can get someone special the special stamp:

The letter should be pre-stamped and pre-addressed before being sent in a larger first-class envelope to:

Postmaster — Attention Valentines 446 E. 29th St. Loveland, CO 80538-9998

All U.S. mail must be received in Loveland by Feb. 7, and all international mail must be received by Feb. 1.