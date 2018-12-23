Santa doesn't care about money: Teaching my children why it is better to give than receive

My daughter will get a lot of what is on her list. For right now, that is perfectly fine, because I know like many other mothers, those years go by in a flash.

DETROIT - During Thanksgiving weekend my two oldest children sat down to write letters to Santa.

My nine-year-old knocked his out in five minutes. He rattled off a list of Lego sets, folded up his note and moved along.

Since the Amazon and Target circulars had already come in the mail my first-grader did not waste any time. She started clipping out pictures left and right. Pictures of everything you can imagine.

If it was in there she asked Santa for it. Four pages later, front and back, her list was complete.

A lot of the things she is asking for are predictable. If it is on the hot holiday toy list for 2018, it is on her list, too.

There is a lot of other stuff on the list though. It includes another pair of unicorn slippers, new bed sheets and, of course, a unicorn glitter iPhone case. This is all coming from a 6-year-old who does not have a phone.

I looked at her list and said, “honey, wow. This is a lot of stuff and you have so many of these things already.”

Without missing a beat she said, “so, Santa doesn’t care about money.”

It took everything I had not to laugh out loud. This past month we spent a lot of time talking about giving instead of receiving.

I will be the first to tell you, my daughter is the kindest, most generous little sweetheart. She is always giving and was born with a kind spirit.

A few weeks ago she made cards for teachers and every single student in her class.

She stenciled and cut out reindeer cards for every single child. I could have cried. But this girl loves Christmas and she loves stuff. I think it has a lot to do with age.

I remember way back in the day, I asked Santa for a pair of purple suede boots that I could roll up and down.

They were from a store, super really popular, where I grew up called Contempo Casuals.

I was obsessed with that store. I wanted those boots more than anything. I will never forget the Christmas I got them.

It was a long time ago, but I remember it like it was yesterday. That is why my daughter will get a lot of what is on her list, except for that iPhone case.

And no, I am not buying a second pair of unicorn slippers, since she has a perfectly fine old pair from last Christmas that fit fine.

She knows why it is so important to give to others, not just during the holidays, but year round.

It fills me with joy that she still believes in Santa.

She thinks his bank account is endless and his sleigh can hold as many toys as all the children in the world could wish for on Christmas.

For right now, that is perfectly fine, because I know like many other mothers, those years go by in a flash.

