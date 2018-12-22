Shoppers in Metro Detroit, around country finishing Christmas shopping on 'Panic Saturday'

TROY, Mich. - Millions of Americans nationwide are packing malls around the country to finish up last-minute shopping on "Panic Saturday."

Malls are crowded as people look for those last-minute Christmas gifts, just days before the holiday.

Alyson Brown was one of the many shoppers at Somerset Collection on Saturday.

For the most part, Brown has finished her Christmas shopping.

“Actually, I’m done but my son has a white elephant or secret Santa and I am shopping for him because he waited until the last minute,” said Brown.

But with just days before Christmas, why wait?

“That is what we do as humans, right? We wait until the last minute,” said Brown.

Time management is the biggest factor, according to Nathan Phillips. He was also finishing up some last-minute shopping.

“Some people have kids or maybe they just don’t have time,” said Phillips.

It is no secret that a lot of people wait until the very last minute to do their Christmas shopping.

“I expected this today. I assumed that it being the Saturday before Christmas that it would be terrible but parking wasn’t that bad,” said Brown.

Linda McIntosh, with Somerset Collection, said traffic and sales are both up this holiday season, but historically people wait until Panic or Super Saturday to finish their shopping.

“I don’t want to say anything, but most men wait towards the end. You have the college student factor, a lot of students and out of town guests just got to Michigan and you see a lot of college students doing their shopping today,” said McIntosh.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.