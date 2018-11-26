All the deals you'd be crazy to pass up this Cyber Monday

The turkey and the leftovers have been eaten, the Black Friday shoppers have (hopefully) returned home, and you, my smart friend, are sitting at your computer or skimming your phone from the comfort of your home or office. And you're probably ready to pounce on some online deals, are we right?

Cyber Monday has arrived!

Phew. It's so much more relaxing. Who wants to battle the crowds on Black Friday? Anyway, maybe these picks are revealing about our staff and what kind of shoppers we are. Regardless, here are some of the best deals that’ve caught our collective “eye” in the past 12 or so hours -- remember, some companies revealed their deals a little early.

We'll be updating this story throughout the day, so remember to check back, and email us if there's an amazing deal you've scored that simply can't get left off the list.

----------

-- Gap: 50 percent off “every single thing,” the store said in a promotional email. This includes never-before-seen styles -- just use the code CYBER as you’re checking out, or if you’re shopping in person, the discount will be taken at the register. You get an extra 10 percent off and free shipping with the code YOURS online.

-- Shipt: In case you're not already signed up for grocery delivery, now is the time! Become an annual member for $49 (which is regularly $99), and you’ll get a free gift membership to surprise a friend. (That’s $150 off!)

-- Nordstrom: Now through Monday, if you spend $250 online and in stores, you’ll get a $50 promotional e-certificate to spend from Jan. 11 through Feb. 2 of next year. Nordstrom is also slashing prices -- up to 60 percent off on some of their top brands, including UGG, The North Face, Topshop, Free People, Tory Burch, Eileen Fisher, Kate Spade New York and more.

-- Build-A-Bear: It's Cy-Bear Monday, guys! And that means 40 percent off all furry friends, online only. Visit the company's website for more details or to start building.

-- 23andMe: The ancestry service is now $59 instead of $99, whiile the health and ancestry service is $99 instead of $199 when you buy two or more kits.

-- Victoria's Secret: All bras are 40 - 50 percent off (which does exclude clearance and PINK). Items are priced as marked -- learn more by visiting the company's website.

-- Ulta: This beauty giant has a whole slew of promotions going on, through early Tuesday morning, in fact. All orders $35 or more ship for free, you get $10 off any qualifying online purchase of $50 or more with the code CYBERMON18, a free $20 eReward card for every $100 you spend online, and a free 22-piece beauty bag with any purchase of $75 or more. We could go on, but we recommend checking it out for yourself.

-- Gymboree: The store is offering up to 80 percent off its entire site, plus, you can take $25 off your purchase of $100 or more with the checkout code CYBER.

-- Legacybox (which is a company that will digitize your old home movies and slides): Is doing an unprecedented 60 percent off, which is the best deal of the year, the company said. This could add up to a savings of $612, according to an email from Legacybox. Be sure to use the code CYBER at checkout.

