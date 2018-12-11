Here's Michigan's favorite Hallmark Christmas movie

With the holiday season in full swing, many people are grabbing a cup of hot chocolate, relaxing on the couch under a warm blanket and turning on a Christmas movie to get in the spirit.

Hallmark in known for creating some of the most heartwarming, cheesy movies about finding love, home and the meaning of Christmas.

CenturyLinkQuote recently released a report detailing what are the most popular Hallmark movies in each state and the movie which touches Michiganders the most is ... "Royal New Year's Eve."

Royal New Year's Eve, starring Jessy Schram and Sam Paige, is about magazine assistant and aspiring fashion designer Caitlyn, whose world is turned upside down when Prince Jeffrey and Lady Isabelle arrive into town and she his hired to design a dress for the New Year's Eve ball, where the prince is going to propose. While planning the ball, Caitlyn and the prince develop feelings for each other; but the prince's obligation to marry and assume the throne is standing in the way.

Royal New Year's Eve was released Dec. 30, 2017.

Check out the full report to find out which movies won in every state.

