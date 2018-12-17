New study: Detroiters hate holiday shopping 35 percent more than average American

The study looked at 2018 holiday shopping behaviors around the country, including which cities are the likeliest to procrastinate.

DETROIT - According to a new study shoppers in Detroit may wait to shop because they hate it 35 percent more than the average American.

Hilton Honors commissioned the survey to look at 2018 Holiday Shopping behaviors around the country, including which cities are the likeliest to procrastinate.

When it comes to Detroit, the survey also found that:

• Detroit shoppers are 30 percent more likely to blame weather for their holiday shopping procrastination.

• Detroit ranks near the bottom of the list at number 42 for re-gifting.

