New Year's Eve TV events: Here's where to watch the ball drop

Over 5 minutes of fireworks from the Sky Tower welcome in the new year in Auckland. New Zealand is one of the first major cities in the world to ring in the New Year.

If you're staying in to ring in 2019, here's what you can watch on television.

NBC's New Years Eve

Time: 10-11 p.m. ET/PT for the first half and 11:30-12:30 p.m. ET/PT for the second half

How to watch: NBC, NBC.com/live.

What to expect: Carson Daly, Chrissy Teigen and Leslie Jones are hosting NBC's New Year's Eve celebration from Times Square. The program will feature performances by Diana Ross, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, as well as Keith Urban and Brett Young, who will perform via live telecast from the Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve event in Nashville, Tennessee.

New Year's Eve Live

Time: 8/7c

How to watch: CNN, CNNGo. You can also watch on fuboTV — start a free trial today!

What to expect: Once again, Kathy Griffin will not be on-hand to co-host CNN's live coverage of the ball drop this year, and instead Anderson Cooper will be joined for the second time by Bravo's Andy Cohen.

Fox New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square!

Time: 8-10 p.m. ET for the first half and 11 - 12:30 p.m. ET for the second half

How to watch: Fox, Fox Live. You can also watch on fuboTV — start a free trial today!

What to expect: Steve Harvey returns to his hosting duties for this show, which remains in New York after moving up from Miami, Florida last year. Maria Menounos will co-host, and musical performers for the show include Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes and Why Don't We.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Time: 8/7c

How to watch: ABC Go

What to expect: Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy are hosting from Times Square, where Christina Aguilera will be the headline performer. Also set to take the stage are Bastille, New Kids On The Block, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Ciara, Halsey, Weezer, Lauren Alaina, Bazzi, Kane Brown and Dan + Shay.

If you're out and about and your phone is your only option, no problem. Times Square has put together a live, commercial-free, mobile webcast available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, TimesSquareBall.net as well as on Facebook. The webcast begins at 6/5c and ends at 12:15/11:15c.

