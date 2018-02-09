Detroit tops list for most love-related Amazon Music requests via Alexa

DETROIT - Detroit loves love songs, according to data from Amazon Music.

Last year, leading up to Valentine's Day, the Motor City made the largest number of love-related music requests from Amazon Music via Alexa.

Newark, New Jersey; Bronx, New York; Upper Marlboro, Maryland; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, rounded out the list of top Alexa love song requests.

One of the most requested songs via Alexa was "Wannabe" by the Spice Girls. Users can ask for the 1996 track to play by saying, "If you wanna be my lover, you gotta get with my friends."

According to the data, Las Vegas had the most love and romance song streams on Amazon Music per capita, both leading up to Valentine's Day last year and between Jan. 1-23 this year.

Last year, breakup playlists were popular. This year, it's all about being single and "anti-Valentine's Day." The top three love-related playlists in the U.S. in 2017 were "Broken Hearts Club," "Pop Breakup" and "100 Greatest Love Songs." Now, "I'm Single and I Love It," "100 Greatest Love Songs" and "Anti-Valentine's Day Pop" are popular playlists.

As for the top love-related songs, "Die a Happy Man" by Thomas Rhett topped the chart last year and is coming in third so far this year, while Demi Lovato's payback hit "Sorry Not Sorry" is No. 1 so far this year.

