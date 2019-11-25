One of the women who lived with R. Kelly for many years, Joycelyn Savage, is reportedly now speaking out against the jailed singer and identifying herself as another one of his alleged victims.

Savage, 24, took to the subscription website Patreon to reveal details of how R. Kelly, who was born Robert Kelly, allegedly emotionally and physically abused her during her time living with him, according to reports. In several posts, she reportedly documented abuse similar to the claims of other Kelly accusers.

Savage and another woman who lived with Kelly, Azriel Clary, had initially supported Kelly after the release of the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly,” in which many woman said they’d been sexually abused by Kelly. They also supported Kelly after his arrest earlier this year on child pornography and sexual assault charges, which Kelly denied.

"As one of his victims — yes victim — I've seen more and heard more!” Savage wrote in one of the Patreon posts, according to multiple outlets.

In an Instagram post, Savage wrote: “I am risking my life for many others. This story is 18+ and only for mature audience. I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember.”

In a statement to Variety, Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, said Kelly is innocent of all the accusations made against him.

“Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit.,” Greenberg said.

Below are some of the claims Savage made against Kelly.

R. Kelly allegedly controlled everything she did.

Savage said the singer controlled when she ate, used the bathroom and who she could talk to. She also claimed that he forced her to call him “Daddy” or “Master” and once, when she did not, he choked her until she passed out.

“It started getting worse by day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn't call him by those two names. If Robert called me I would have to reply with 'yes, daddy' or 'please daddy,’” she wrote on Patreon.

He allegedly would not let her talk to her parents in private.

Savage also claimed that he would tell her what to say to her parents on occasion.

At a press conference after Kelly’s July arrest, Savage’s father asked Kelly spokesperson Darrell Johnson, “Where’s my daughter?”… We don't want to come and hear your lies! Where our daughter at?”

"I have nothing to do with your daughter," Johnson responded at the time.

Savage's parents had alleged that Kelly was brainwashing their daughter and that she was being held against her will, which Savage denied at the time.

He allegedly told her she was going to be next Aaliyah.

Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994 when he was 27 years old, but the marriage was later annulled. Savage said that when she first met Kelly, he flew her to California and promised her he would help her with her dreams of becoming a model and singer.

“Robert told me soo many lies my 19-year-old mind believed everyone of one them,” Savage wrote on Patreon.

Kelly allegedly got her pregnant and forced her to have a home abortion.

Savage claimed she got pregnant multiple times by Kelly, including in 2016.

"I realized I was pregnant by this monster," Savage wrote. “Eventually, I ended up getting an abortion I was forced to get the surgery done at his house.”

