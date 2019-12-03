34ºF

Florida Boy, 9, Knocked Off Surf Board By Shark

Inside Edition Staff

Chandler Moore was catching some waves with his dad when suddenly the 9-year-old was knocked off his surfboard by a shark. 

“I was assuming that a fish knocked me off,” he told Inside Edition

It wasn't until they got home and watched the GoPro footage that they realized Chandler had actually been knocked off his board by a shark.

It happened in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where shark sightings are very common. But Chandler said his close encounter hasn't phased him one bit.

“I wasn't even scared a little,” he said. “I’m definitely gonna go back out in the water!”

