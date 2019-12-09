Banksy's New Christmas Art Focuses on Plight of the Homeless

Banksy has unveiled his newest piece of street art, just in time to remind us of those less fortunate during the holidays.

The mural of two reindeer ascending a block wall, seemingly pulling a bench, was discovered Monday in Britain's industrial city of Birmingham.

The famous artist also posted video to his Instagram account showing a homeless man arranging his belongings on the bench, then lying down as people walk by.

A caption with the video reads, "God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink two chocolate bars and a lighter — without him ever asking for anything."

As news of the mural spread, residents flocked to the area to snap photos of themselves occupying the bench.

Jeweler Pete Smith told the BBC the neighborhood had been besieged by visitors. "The world and his mother is outside," Smith said. "It's brilliant. It's very, very clever."

Last year, Banksy left a Christmas mural on a garage wall in Port Talbot, Wales, depicting a child playing in the ash of a dumpster fire, an apparent reference to the town's steelworks pollution.

