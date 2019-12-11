Is Harvey Weinstein Faking His Injuries to Gain Sympathy?

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein hobbled into a Manhattan court Wednesday using a walker donned with tennis balls. He looks frail, but some people aren't buying it.

"Mr. Weinstein are your faking your injury for sympathy?" Inside Edition asked him.

He did not respond, however, his attorney, Donna Rotunno, is shooting down claims he's not really hurt.

"Mr. Weinstein was in a serious car accident in August, which resulted in a concussion and has now necessitated the need for back surgery," she said in a statement.

Weinstein is scheduled to undergo back surgery Thursday, which will require one week of recovery time.

In court Wednesday, a judge issued a severe hike in his bond, raising it from $1 million to $5 million. Prosecutors accused him of tampering with his ankle monitor and deliberately leaving pieces of the bracelet at home while he went out. Weinstein's attorneys blamed it on technical glitches.

Weinstein is set to face trial January 6 on five sex-crime charges, including rape and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

