Mark Sievers Found Guilty of Hiring Hitman Who Killed Physician Wife

The Florida man who hired a hitman to murder his wife has been found guilty.

Teresa Sievers was a respected doctor known for her outgoing personality and love of many things, including the outdoors, high heels, music and having a good time. Her husband, Mark, was the manager of her practice and the couple had two young daughters, but in June of 2015, everything changed.

Teresa was attacked in her kitchen. She was struck 17 times in the head with a hammer and left to die on the floor inside her home in Bonita Springs, Florida. She died from blunt force trauma.

Then came a shocking development: her husband had orchestratd his wife's murder, officials said. Prosecutors say he agreed to pay his look-a-like childhood friend Wayne Wright $10,000 to murder his wife. Wright recruited an accomplice, Jimmy Rogers, whose girlfriend told police he confessed to the crime.

Investigators discovered the motive was money, as the couple was having financial problems and Sievers would receive a pay out from her $4 million life insurance policy after his wife's death.

Wright ultimately turned on his lifelong friend to avoid the death penalty.

“I agreed to do this because my friend asked me to. Our agreement was it would be paid after he got his life insurance,” he said.

After four hours of deliberating, a jury this week found Siever guilty of first-degree murder.

