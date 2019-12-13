5-Year-Old Boy Battling Cancer Rides Unicorn Before Going for Treatment

A 5-year-old Montana boy who has been diagnosed with brain cancer got a magical sendoff from his kindergarten classmates before he went to Tennessee for treatment.

Wyatt Haas was diagnosed with brain cancer in November and last Friday, his community and classmates held a sendoff party in the neighborhood park, which included a unicorn, cake and regal decorations, including a crown for the boy.

Haas will undergo treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Last month, he had part of a tumor removed.

The party last week was a complete surprise to the child.

"We actually kept it a surprise from Wyatt, he didn't know about it until we got to the park," his mom, Corissa, told InsideEdition.com. "He has loved unicorns for two to three years. ... He's just fallen more in love with them as he got older, he's got a whole collection at home."

She added that "rainbows and unicorns are his thing." When Wyatt saw the "unicorn" his mother said "his face lit up."

His dad said the last few months have been hard on the boy. "He’s been in so much discomfort," Zach said. "He hasn’t been laughing, playing, having fun.

"I think after the surgery he was being himself again," he continued.

Jennifer Nielson, whose son is in Wyatt’s class, helped transform one of her horses from her ranch into the unicorn. Nielson used washable animal chalk to make multi-color spots on the white horse, making the animal look like a Funfetti cupcake.

The animal’s hair was also colored to help give it a magical look. It even had a silver horn tied to its harness, which rested on the top of its head.

Wyatt donned a gold crown as he went around for rides on the makeshift mythical creature.

To help Wyatt and his folks, a GoFundMe page has been set up. For more information, click here.

For more information on Wyatt and to follow his journey, click here.

His mom said that any help to raise Wyatt's spirits and support the family will go a long way.

"Wyatt likes seeing pictures and comments from other people, he thinks that's really neat. mail is always fun for him and then we have a GoFundMe page set up as well," she said. "If dad takes time off from work, it's not paid."

