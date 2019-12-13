Concierge Who Killed 2 Prominent Boston Doctors in Their Building Sentenced to Life in Prison

A convicted killer will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering two doctors in their luxury Boston penthouse.

Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, and her fiancé, 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field, were bound, tortured and stabbed to death. Both were highly-regarded anesthesiologists.

Surveillance video shows Bolanos returning home just hours before she was murdered in 2017.

The couple tried calling 911 several times before it finally connected. Field also sent eight frantic text messages to his friend to call the cops.

The suspect, Bampumim Teixeira, had briefly worked as a concierge at their building, but had no known personal relationship with either.

He scrawled out a chilling message on the wall and fired at cops as he fled the crime scene. He was shot in the hallway. Teixeira was arraigned in his hospital bed.

Family and friends of the couple broke down in tears as they shared stories of their slain loved ones.

Teixeira appeared via video conference following a violent outburst in court earlier this week, where he had to be forcefully removed twice. He yelled out Field's alleged final words in front of his family, saying, "wanna know what he said, he said ‘no!’"

He also shocked everyone by threatening to sexually assault the prosecutor's wife.

On Friday, Teixeira nodded as he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

RELATED STORIES

Florida Man Found Guilty of Hiring Hitman to Kill His Wife

The True Story of Diane Downs: How a Mother Shot Her 3 Kids for Her Lover

The 'Preppy Killer' and the Tabloid Sensation Still Defining 1980s New York Today