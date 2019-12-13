Why Home Security Cameras Are Seeming to Be Hacked More and More?

Home security cameras like Ring doorbell cameras seem to be increasingly getting hacked.

Videos have been posted online following a report about a Mississippi family whose Ring camera was hacked by a person who began talking to a small child inside the home.

Scott Spiro of the tech website Sugar Shot told Inside Edition that it's "a lot easier than most people think" to hack security cameras, and "that is the scary part."

He said hackers use special computer programs to breach a home’s WiFi.

"They are able to scan thousands and thousands of devices and systems in very short order and they are able to acquire the passwords and user accounts that way," he said.

He advises to set up passwords on your home WiFi system that only you know. Don’t use those passwords anywhere else, and make them strong.

"There are actually some passwords that will help analyses your password and give you a very strong password," he advises.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ring said of the Mississippi incident, the incidents are "in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring's security. We highly and openly encourage all ring users to enable two-factor authentication on their Ring account. Use strong passwords, and regularly change their passwords.”

