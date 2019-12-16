Teen Who Broke Up With Her Quarterback Boyfriend With a Tik Tok Didn't Mean for It to Go Viral

Forget a text message or straight-up ghosting. This teen broke up with her boyfriend with a Tik Tok video.

Morgan Hood, 18, used the popular social media app to end it all with her boyfriend of six months, Brian Maurer, the backup quarterback at the University of Tennessee.

“It was completely unintentional for it to get like this,” she told Inside Edition. “It was just ‘I'm gonna make a Tik Tok.’ I just thought it was a good one to start with.”

In the video, text bubbles pop up with all the ways her life will be better without Maurer, like "better grades," "hydrated bc less crying," "no more girls in my dms telling me he's cheating," and "sleep," as she gave off a big grin.

The quarterback's response was “Girls do anything for 15 seconds of fame.”

“I just want people to know I did not intend on this,” she told Inside Edition. “It was not malicious. I was not being mean to Brian.”

