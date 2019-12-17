Tips for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping

Christmas is coming up fast, so the countdown is on for people to finish their holiday shopping.

Inside Edition teamed up with RetailMeNot and its Shopping Expert Sara Skirboll to get tips on where to stock up on the best last-minute holiday gifts without breaking the bank.

Retail Me Not

First, Skirboll says, make sure to visit RetailMeNot.com. Shoppers can save on everything on your holiday list, from gifts to travel. Find all the best deals, sales and cash back offers from popular stores like Macy’s, Sephora and Amazon.

Also, don’t wander around the mall looking for that one perfect gift. Save time and money by brainstorming gift ideas before going to the store. Make a list and then head straight for those items once inside. This should help eliminate impulse purchases that are over-budget.

And remember, Skirboll adds, it’s not too late to shop online. Visit the RetailMeNot blog, where shoppers can find retailers that offer free and expedited shipping. If buyers missed certain shipping deadlines, many stores like Target and Walmart now offer a buy online, pick up in-store option, which helps shoppers avoid long lines at checkout.

