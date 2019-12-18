Volunteers Travel 2,000 Miles to Help Return Stolen Dog to Owner

Thanks to the good nature of volunteers, Zeus the dog-napped pit bull has been reunited with his owner in Montana after winding up in West Virginia.

Zeus was dog-napped from his home in Butte in October and ended up all the way in Charleston, West Virginia. Cassandra Rasmussen said a person she considered a friend stole her purse and took her 9-year-old dog after the person took advantage of her generosity.

Two months later, the sweet-natured pit bull was found when police pulled over a truck in West Virginia. The driver was arrested.

The dog had a microchip and was traced back to his owner, but he needed to find a way to get home.

A caravan of volunteers was organized through Many Paws Transport, and what followed was an extraordinary 2,000-mile journey home.

After six days and nine states, starting in West Virginia and going through Kentucky, Kansas, Wyoming, and Montana, the dog was home on Dec. 12.

