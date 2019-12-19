7-Year-Old Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Santa From Shelter, Receives Gifts From Community

After writing a heartbreaking letter to Santa from the domestic violence shelter he's staying in, a 7-year-old boy got his wishes granted, thanks to the Christmas spirit of Texas community members.

In the letter, the child, identified only as Blake, wrote, "Dear Santa, We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared."

Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks... Posted by SafeHaven of Tarrant County on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

"I'm still nervouse [sic]. I don't want to talk to the other kids," he continued. "Are you going to come this Christmas [sic]? We don't have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch?”

The most heart-wrenching part of the letter was the last line that read, “I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?"

Officials with SafeHaven of Tarrant County, a non-profit seeking to help end domestic violence, posted Blake’s letter to its Facebook page. They said Blake is staying in one of their shelters and his mom found the letter in his backpack a few weeks ago.

Now, some of the child’s wishes have come true. All of the gifts he asked for have been donated by people in the community through an annual toy drive for families in shelters. This year, the group received 10,000 gifts.

“We have a great relationship with our program staff, and they're always sharing stories and drawings from our kids with us, and when we received Blake's letter we just thought it was an incredibly emotional picture of what life in shelter is like for a child during the holidays,” a representative with the organization told InsideEdition.com.

“We posted it because we wanted our supporters to see it as a thank you for what they do.”

