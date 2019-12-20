How to Avoid Getting Sick During Holiday Travel

Many Americans will soon be hitting the airports to embark on their holiday travel. And that means, so will all their germs.

Here are some tips for not getting sick while traveling.

You're more at risk for illness if you sit next to or in front of a passenger who is sick. Be sure to turn on the overheard fan to keep the air circulating around you.

And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently to kills any nasty germs. Don't go touching your face with your hands.

Wipe down your tray table and arm rest before settling in for your flight.

If you start to feel ill as you deplane, watch out for these flu symptoms: body aches, fatigue, chills and fever.

RELATED STORIES

How to Fight the Flu This Winter Season

These Foods Can Help Kids Fight the Flu

What Chemical Made the Buffalo Wild Wings Employees Sick?