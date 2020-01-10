Meghan Markle Flies to Baby Archie in Canada After Announcing Step Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle has returned to Canada to be with her son, 8-month-old Archie, following the announcement that she and Prince Harry will take a “step back” from their royal duties.

"I can confirm she is in Canada," said a spokeswoman for Meghan confirmed to CBS News.

The Duchess of Sussex's return to the Canada came less than two days after she and Prince Harry made their announcement on their Instagram Wednesday, much to the public’s surprise.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote, in part. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The pair added that they would now split their time between the U.K. and North America, and they also launched a new website.

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement saying, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

The couple spent the holidays on Vancouver Island in Canada and returned to the U.K., without Archie, right before making the announcement. Queen Elizabeth II called an emergency meeting afterward, according to People.

"The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada," the pair also said on their Instagram page. "It's a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family."

