Could This Belt Be the Key to Solving the Gilgo Beach Murders?

New evidence in the Gilgo Beach serial killer case has been released to the public in a bid to help solve the killings that spanned years on Long Island in New York.

Suffolk County Police released the image of a belt they said was found at the scene. The black leather belt featured the letters HM or WH inscribed on it and was handled by the killer, investigators said.

The case struck fever pitch in 2010 after Shannon Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey, vanished after going to meet a client on Oak Beach, Long Island. She called police and said someone was trying to kill her. Her remains were found one year later.

Along with Gilbert, the remains of 10 people were found along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach on Long Island. The body of toddler, who is believed to be the child of another victim, as well as an unidentified man, were among the remains discovered. The remains were found in burlap bags. Four of the victims were sex workers who were found strangled and dumped on the stretch of marsh along the beach after advertising their services on Craigslist, police said.

It's believed they were killed elsewhere and then brought to Gilgo Beach.

Some of the remains date back to 1995, officials said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Suffolk County officials on Thursday announced the launch of a new website, GilgoNews.com, which they said will update the public with information on the case.

