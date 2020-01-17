Wife Gets 25 Years in Prison For Poisoning Husband's Water with Eye Drops

A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing her husband by poisoning his water with eye drops.

As Lana Clayton's husband, Steven, lay dying at their mansion in July 2018, she took his phone away so he couldn't call for help, South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch said during sentencing.

Clayton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the killing her husband and claimed he was abusive.

“I allowed these emotions to make me do something in a matter of seconds that I will forever regret,” she said. “I did impulsively put the Visine in Steven’s drink and I did it with the intent to make him sick and uncomfortable. I was upset about the abuse and just wanted him to leave me alone.”

Eye drops can be deadly if swallowed and experts warn you can't breathe after a while. Your heart shuts down and you eventually go into a coma.

The Visine plot was not the first time prosecutors say the wife tried to do away with her husband.

In 2016, Lana shot Steven in the head with a crossbow. It was ruled an accident at the time but prosecutors now reportedly believe it was intentional.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Charged With Poisoning Boyfriend Now Accused of Poisoning Husband Too

Girl, 15, Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Man Under Mom's Consent

What This Husband Used to Poison His Wife's Coffee