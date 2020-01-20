Is Meghan Markle Mulling Over Opportunities in Fashion and At Netflix?

Meghan Markle is believed to be planning her own clothing line with her best pal, fashion designer Mischa Nonoo.

Nonoo took to social media to post a message which has many believing she is working on something with Markle.

“Hi guys we are planning a very special collaboration and we want to hear from you what you think it might be. So DM us!” she wrote.

Many are speculating it’s a blockbuster deal to turn the former royal into a fashion mogul.

There's also buzz that Meghan and Harry will start a TV production company and produce shows for Netflix. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, said he was interested in having them come aboard as producing partners, leading to speculation that they may move to Los Angeles.

Markle grew up in L.A., and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

“The royal family are very concerned about Harry and Meghan being accused of cashing in on their associations with the royal family or, indeed, monetizing the monarchy,” royal expert Victoria Arbiter told Inside Edition.

According to reports, Markle is also considering a move to Malibu, where some of her friends were seen checking out beach front community properties.

A move to Malibu would be in keeping with Princess Diana's intended footsteps, her former butler Paul Burrel told Inside Edition. The late princess wanted to buy a home in Malibu so her sons can have a new perspective on life.

Harry defended his wife in a dramatic speech at a charity event Sunday night in London and tried to deflect blame for the historic royal rift away from her.

“The woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values that I do and she does. And she's the same woman I fell in love with,” he said.

Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has spoken out in light of his daughter and Harry's split from the monarchy.

“Every young girl wanted to be a princess,” he told ET Canada. “She got that. They're destroying it. They're cheapening it and making it shabby, turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it.”

"Thomas Markle once referred to the royal family as a cult and yet, suddenly now, he is upset that his daughter is apparently letting him down. I think we have to take the opinion of any member of the Markle family with a pinch of salt," Arbiter told Inside Edition.

RELATED STORIES

Who Are Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren?

Weirdest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Souvenirs: See the Photos

Meghan Markle's Family Tree: See Photos of Her Relatives