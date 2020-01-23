4 Takeaways From Meghan Markle Documentary

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, sat down for a no-holds-barred interview featured in a documentary that premiered in the U.K. Wednesday.

Here are several takeaways on the interview Prince Harry's father-in-law sat down for in "Thomas Markle: My Story."

He's Has More Footage of Meghan to Share With the World

Thomas shared shared never-before-seen home videos with Channel 5. In them, the Meghan can be seen fishing, as well as pictured at her high school graduation.

The touching family moments are a far cry from where their relationship stands today. Meghan and her father haven't spoken since May 2018 after he posed for staged photos. He didn’t attend her fairy tale wedding because he underwent heart surgery.

He's Jealous of the Prince Charles, But Not Because He'll One Day Be King



Thomas spoke about watching on television as Prince Charles escorted his daughter down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry.

"I wish that I could have been there with her. I was certainly appreciative Charles was there,” he told Channel 5. “I was jealous of him. I admit, I cried a bit about that."

He's Still Profiting Off His Daughter's Image – And Feels He's Owed More

Thomas said he was “absolutely” still making money off the photos he sold prior to the wedding. "Those pictures will sell forever," he said.

The 75-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director defended his decision to participate in the documentary and to be paid for the interview.

"At this point, they owe me," he said. "The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through, I should be rewarded for. My daughter told me that when I reach my senior years, she'll take care of me. I'm in my senior years now, it's time to look after daddy."

He Believes Meghan and Harry's Motive to Step Away from Royal Life is Money

Thomas Markle also discussed his feelings on “Megxit” and said his daughter and son-in-law are tarnishing the crown.

"She actually got every girl's dream,'' Markle said. "Every young girl wanted to become a princess, and she got that, and now she's tossing that away for — it looks like she's tossing it away for money. ... Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for them."

