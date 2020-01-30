How Lizzo's Grammy Ballerinas Are Breaking Down Barriers

Lizzo's performance at the Grammy Awards is making waves for breaking down barriers in the dance world.



The hip hop star and body positive activist opened the show last Sunday alongside a group of black, curvy ballerinas wearing light-up tutus and do-rags.

Inside Edition caught up with the talented group of dancers about their experience.



"Growing up, you don't really see anyone of your color in the ballet world," one dancer told Inside Edition. "I never thought I would have been dancing on pointe at the Grammys."



Two weeks before the show, Lizzo put out the call for the dancers on her Instagram.



"I would like ballet dancers that look like me," she said. "Where are you? I want you."

Speaking to Inside Edition, another dancer talked about the audition process.



"I actually sent in a video, so it was a dream come true for me," she said.



Lizzo performed "Cuz I Love You" and her hit single "Truth Hurts." She was the night's most-nominated artist with eight total nods, including Album of the Year.

