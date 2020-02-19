Newlywed Cops Out to Dinner for Date Night Foil Attempted Robbery at Restaurant

Two Kentucky cops having a rare date night after getting married six months ago found themselves in the thick of action as they witnessed a man allegedly attempt to rob their favorite restaurant.

Surveillance footage showed as a masked intruder walked into the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at the Mid City Mall in Elizabethtown, 40 miles south of Louisville, at 10 p.m. Saturday.

The would-be robber showed a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

The would-be thief didn't see newlyweds Detective Chase McKeown and Officer Nicole McKeown in the restaurant and believed it was deserted. When he walked into the shop, they thought his mask was on because it is flu season.

"[The mask] peaked my interest but it wasn't until I saw the cashier's hands go up that I looked at him and was like, 'Is he doing what I think he is doing?'" Nicole told Inside Edition.

"I could see the man's hands and I could see the fire arm in his hand," Chase added. "It was pretty much the same moment where we realized what was going on."

As the employee behind the counter raised their arms in shock, the two officers pulled their guns out and the assailant fled, dropping his gun in the process.

"With the way he was acting, we didn't want him to fire off any rounds or for it to get any more violent than it already had been," Chase said.

The cops caught Justin Carter, 30, down the block from the establishment and held him at gunpoint until authorities from the Louisville Metro Police Department arrived. Carter was arrested on robbery and gun charges, he is due in court next week.

"I am glad no one got hurt, that was our main concern," Nicole said. "It is very blessed how it just flowed."

The crime-fighting newlyweds are now being called heroes, but the humble officers say that while they appreciate the compliments, they were just doing their job.

Chase said that seeing the restaurant sign will now "bring back the memory of the date night that went crazy."

The Elizabethtown Police Department honored the officers actions on Facebook Tuesday.

