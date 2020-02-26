Evelyn Boswell Case: Pond Searched in Connection With Missing Baby

Crews in North Carolina are searching a pond in connection to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the Tennessee toddler who vanished more than two months ago, but was not reported missing until last week.

The body of water in Wilkes County was being examined for evidence relating to the baby, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Wednesday. The search came one day after Evelyn's mother was arrested on charges of giving false reports to authorities. Cassidy said the 18-year-old mother has misled investigators since the case began on Feb. 19.

"Every time we talk to her, her story changes," Cassidy said. "Every single time."

Late Wednesday, a statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said the search was "inconclusive." Fire and rescue teams using a remote vehicle searched the pond, but results were "inconclusive to any facts to the investigation," the statement said. It was not clear if any further searches would be conducted and no other information was given, WJHL-TV reported.

The search through Wilkes County pond was enacted after authorities received local reports in connection with the Amber Alert issued last week for little Evelyn.

Evelyn's grandmother, Angela Boswell, 42, was arrested Friday with boyfriend, William McCloud, 33, in the same county on fugitive warrants, according the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office. The couple were in possession of a car that had been reported as stolen. McCloud told a judge that Megan had given them the car and that he did not know there was any problem with the vehicle.

Both were extradited to Tennessee for questioning. Angela has been interviewed, but Cassidy declined to discuss her statements.

