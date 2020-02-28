Caught on Cam: Chad Daybell, Husband of Missing Idaho Kids' Mom, Seen at Airport

Chad Daybell, whose wife Lori's children Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow have been missing from Idaho since last September, was captured on camera at a Hawaii airport with a backpack and a rolling suitcase, apparently on his way home.

Citizen sleuths armed with cell phones have been recording the couple's every move since the sibling's case, along with a string of suspicious deaths surrounding their disappearance, have made their way into the headlines.

"Where the kids, Chad?" one man behind the camera can be heard saying. "You leaving Hawaii finally?"

Lori was charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office. She is being extradited to Idaho.

Lori and her husband Chad never reported the children missing and left Idaho after police conducted a welfare check in November. They were found in Hawaii in January.

Her attorney insists she is a "devoted mother" and has done nothing wrong. Chad has not been arrested or charged with any crime and has also denied wrongdoing.



