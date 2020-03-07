Thriller Film 'The Hunt' Satirizing Political Divide Gets Release After Being Shelved Following Mass Shootings

The controversial film "The Hunt" is finally coming out after it was shelved following a string of mass shootings last fall.

Based on the 1924 short story "The Most Dangerous Game," the movie depicts a group of gun-toting, rich elites, who hunt down so-called "deplorables" for sport. It stars Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

The film was originally set for release last September, however, following mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, in early August, Universal Pictures decided to postpone it.

“We understand that now is not the right time to release this film,” Universal Pictures said in a statement at the time.

Swank supported the studio's decision, saying in a statement, "I can't comprehend the violence happening in our country right now. We should all focus on healing, and above all else, kindness, sensitivity and humanity."

Before it was shelved, President Donald Trump criticized the movie.

"Liberal Hollywood is Racist," he tweeted. "The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others."

However, some critics say the film has been misunderstood and is a satire meant to poke fun at ideological extremes, not encourage violence.

Variety's Matt Donnelly said it's a "portrait of a very extreme personality" and Time Magazine called it a "tongue-in-cheek satirical thriller."

It is set to be released on March 13.

