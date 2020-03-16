Teens Take Their Cancelled Musical Performances Online for Broadway Star

With high schools across the country forced to cancel their Spring musical performances because of the coronavirus, thousands of teens are finding they'll be able to showcase their talents for an even bigger audience.

Broadway star Laura Benanti took to Twitter to ask kids to send her videos of them singing.

"I want to be your audience!" she said.

As the coronavirus pandemic topped 6,000 cases in the United States, many schools have been closing their doors. Benanti told InsideEdition.com that she saw an opportunity to step in and highlight students' hard work.

"I am watching with my family and we are applauding and crying and clapping, and it's getting us through," Benanti told InsideEdition.com. "It feels like a dark time and they are bringing so much light."

The response to Benanti's call was enormous.

Young singers and actors posted videos of themselves performing songs from "Footloose," "West Side Story," "Matilda" and others.

"Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he was watching too.

"At this time we are told to socially distance and we are looking for ways to connect," Benanti said. "And this is one way we can use as a positive which is not always the case. All the comments on the videos have been so supporting and so loving."

The talk of high school musicals had Benanti feeling nostalgic herself. On Monday she posted a throwback picture of her as a teenager starring in her high school production of "Hello Dolly."

