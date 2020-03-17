New York College Students Start Volunteer Grocery Service for Senior Citizens

A New York college student is one of the everyday heroes springing up across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Elkind, a junior at Yale University, is back home for spring break, but instead of partying on a beach, he's helping senior citizens get essential groceries so they don't have risk going outside.

The volunteer grocery delivery service is called "Invisible Hands." Elkind and several friends started it after they saw that elderly people in their community were nervous to go to the store.

The 20-year-old wears gloves to keep the groceries as clean as possible and delivers them right to people's front door.

As the number of cases in the U.S. tops 4,200, selfless acts are happening all across the nation.

Rebecca Mehra was walking through her local grocery store parking lot in Bend, Oregon, when an elderly couple called her over to their car.

"We're a little afraid to go into the store," they said.

Mehra did their shopping for them.

Many stores are implementing seniors-only shopping hours, where only those over 65 are allowed in to prevent the spread of germs to the most vulnerable in the population.

And others are finding creative ways to spend time with their loved ones in nursing homes where they can't receive visitors.

In Minnesota, Charlie Johnson visits his father every day, pulling up a chair right up to his window and calling him on the phone.

Kids are also doing their part. In Columbus, Ohio, two youngsters played a cello concert on their front porch for an elderly neighbor isolated in her home.

RELATED STORIES

Louis Vuitton Among Companies Shifting to Produce Hand Sanitizer During Coronavirus Pandemic

Social Media Applauds China for Sending 9 Medical Workers to Italy With Supplies to Battle Coronavirus

How to Protect Your Mental Health in Middle of the Coronavirus Crisis