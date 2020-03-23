How to Safeguard Your Home Against Coronavirus

Along with practicing social distancing, doctors say it's important to create a barrier between your home and the outside world during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Eric Pena, director of global health at Northwell Health, urges people to think about the germs you bring back inside the house every time you leave.

If you have to go shopping or for aw alk, he advises taking off your clothes and shoes as soon as you get inside the door. It's something Pena told Inside Edition he does with work clothes after returning home from the hospital. Plus, he also puts the clothes in a Ziploc bag and brings it straight to the washing machine.

One family in Long Island is taking extreme precautions by sanitizing every package that comes into the house. They heavily spray down the boxes with Clorox and use a special opener, before stomping down the box and using their feet to slide out the food.

Slippers stay outside and hands are thoroughly washed after touching the packages.

Finally, they let the items sit outside for a full 24 hours before allowing them inside their own personal border.

"We're so concerned it's devastating," the mother told Inside Edition. "We just want to keep everybody safe and our house safe."

