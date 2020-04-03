'Community' Is Now on Netflix, And What Else to Watch While You're Stuck Inside This Weekend

The comedic duo Joel McHale and Ken Jeong are back, with their hit show "Community" now streaming on Netflix, just in time for a weekend spent inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All six seasons are now available to watch on the streaming platform.

McHale and Jeong have also teamed up for a new podcast called "The Darkest Timeline."

Elsewhere in the TV world, the Academy of Country Music Awards, originally slated to air this Sunday night, has been revamped into a star-studded show featuring more than 20 country artists performing from their homes.

HBO is unlocking 500 hours of free programming, including every episode of "The Sopranos."

The documentary "Elephant," narrated by Meghan Markle, is one of the new films available to watch on Disney Plus this weekend.

If a raucous buddy-action comedy is more your style, Netflix is serving up "Coffee & Kareem" starring Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms.

