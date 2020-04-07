Los Angeles' Air Reportedly Now Among Cleanest in the World

Social distancing and self-quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic has not only proven to help slow the spread of the virus, but it's also doing much to help the environment.

Los Angeles, a city notorious for its smog- and pollution-causing traffic, has reportedly some of the cleanest air in the world now, according to IQ Air’s live quality city ranking. It is believed to be because of the number of people staying at home.

Aside from cars not driving on L.A.’s famously packed freeways, airplanes are not going in and out of busy city airports like Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The last time the City of Angels experienced clean air like this was back in 1980, according to the EPA.

The California city joins others in the U.S. reporting clean air including Salt Lake City, New York City, San Fransisco, Denver and Seattle.

On IQ Air’s live quality city rankings, Hanoi, Vietnam and Katmandu, Nepal, had the worst air quality recorded.

Venice, Italy, has also experienced environmental benefits as a result of stay-at-home orders and social distancing. There, the water is clear for the first time in a while.

