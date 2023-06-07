Reserve your seat: Ford Fireworks Insider Rooftop Party at Atwater Brewing in Detroit

DETROIT – Insiders have exclusive access to a ticketed event for the 2023 Ford Fireworks at Atwater Brewing’s rooftop along the Detroit Riverfront.

Ticket holders will get food, drinks, parking and one of the best views of the fireworks show on Monday, June 26.

Tickets include two drinks, rolling appetizers, parking, bathroom access, and of course -- your perfect view of the Ford Fireworks along the Detroit River.

Beat the rush of finding a fireworks spot, and join us for this small, easy-to-access rooftop event. Plus, meet some of your favorite Local 4 personalities!

We only have 50 seats for this event, so get your tickets soon!