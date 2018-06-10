1st annual Suhoor Food Festival a success in Dearborn Heights

Hundreds flocked to a food festival this week -- a festival that came with a request from organizers to approach the festival as quietly as possible.

That’s because it happened from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

The “1st Annual Suhoor Food Festival" was in full swing along Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Local families celebrating Ramadan are fasting all day. When they break that fast at night, they are finding that young food entrepreneurs are whipping up amazing food in street-side tents to treat them to.

This weekend, it became one, big, happy party.

Since the food vendors are operating at night, people are asked to “drive slow, lower the music, and keep the lot clean,” while others may be sleeping.

Saturday night, it appeared that 300-400 people attended.

Vendors serving up the food:

• Smileys Halal

• Hot-DIGGITY-Dogs

• Coco Shack

• Hookah Ave

• Bliss House

• Tacos to Go

• LaFork

• Street Side Hibachi

• Modern Day Pastry

• Rafics Falafel

• The Lemonade Stand

• Llouchis Street Food

• Berry’s Beverages

• Leah’s Sundaze

