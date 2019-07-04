Easiest way to get fishing license in minutes, without leaving the water

If fishing might be or already is on your to-do list this weekend and you don’t have your fishing license for this year, we’ve got some good news: You can EASILY get it on your phone within minutes -- like, even if you’re already on the waters with fishing pole in hand. The digital age makes life so convenient, doesn’t it?

In case you didn’t know, the state of Michigan requires anyone 17 years of age or older to have licenses and permits in order to go freshwater or saltwater fishing in public waters. Those who are younger are exempt from fishing license requirements.

Having said that, click or tap here to get started on your license. It will only take minutes and you’ll have a digital copy of your license in hand. No waiting!

If you’re a nonresident who is visiting, it’s worth noting that one-day licenses are available.

Happy fishing!