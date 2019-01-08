Applebee's partners with Ferndale's Valentine Distilling for craft cocktails

DETROIT - Applebee's is bringing local craft cocktails to a menu near you.

The restaurant chain is partnering with award winning, Ferndale-based Valentine Distilling to create two custom craft cocktails to be available at 65 Michigan locations.

A classic Moscow mule featuring Valentine Vodka can now be found on participating Applebee's menus. And for a twist on the classic mule, a Motown Mule featuring Valentine White Blossom Vodka is also available. Both are served in Valentine-branded, copper mugs.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants operates the Applebee's locations, in addition to Michigan Olga's Kitchen, MOD Pizza, and Del Taco locations.

"To kick off the New Year, we are extremely excited to share two of our favorite cocktails with innovative restauranteurs at TEAM Schostak," said founder Rifino Valentine of Valentine Distilling Co.

"We understand the dining experience often begins with a cocktail. Having the opportunity to partner with a local, craft brand that's already won international acclaim was an easy decision to make. This allows us to offer something unique & different from other national dining establishments." said TSFR Executive Chairman Mark Schostak. "Throughout our more than five years owning and operating Applebee's, we have remained committed to bringing a local perspective of the market to our Applebee's locations."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.