Are parents paying for 'Fortnite' lessons for their kids?

Game enthusiasts and industry personnel visit the 'Fortnite' exhibit during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

'Fortnite' is the most popular video game in the industry right now.

From million dollar tournaments to a celebrity following, the free video game has generated quite a market for itself.

And now, some players are profiting off of parents.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, parents paying up to $20 hour to hire 'Fortnite' coaches to teach their kids how to play.

The goal? to raise future 'Fortnite' champions ... with hopes of winning one of those million dollar tournaments.

The WSJ report names contracting sites like Bidvine who has hired out hundreds of video game tutors in recent months.

With more than 125 million active players, it's obvious why parents hope to give their child the edge.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.