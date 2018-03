The word “Millennial” is often used nowadays to describe the younger generation, but how do we know who exactly fits into that category?

Well, according to the Pew Research Center, being a Millennial comes down to being born between the years of 1986 and 1996.

However, the U.S. Census Bureau considered a Millennial to be born between 1982 and 2000.

So, if you are currently between the ages of 18 and 36, you are a Millennial.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.